Why is Fahmaan Khan no longer friends with Imlie co-star Sumbul Toqueer? Former says 'We don't want to stay in touch...'

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer sparked dating rumors when they played lead roles in the hit show Imlie. From their on-screen chemistry to their off-screen bond, the former co-stars received immense love from their fans. However, now Fahmaan makes a shocking revelation about not being friends with Sumbul.

While talking to Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, the actor explains why he and Sumbul drifted away and do not wish to stay in touch for now.

Why are Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer not friends?

When asked why he is no longer friends with Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan says, "Cheeze ho jaati hai yaar. When you move out of the show and start doing things in your life, you don't have time as such. This is a topic that brings in many weird comments from the people."

He explains how, on social media, he is always questioned for talking about Sumbul. Further, Fahmaan Khan shares, "For me, it's very important to stay the way I am. I think me and her are connected to each other. We want the best for each other, but circumstances are such that we do not want to stay in touch at this point."

When asked if he is still in touch with Sumbul, the Imlie actor reveals how sometimes he drops comments on her posts or stories, and she responds. He adds, "It's now how it was before, but that thing is there, and we keep it to that."

Advertisement

Take a look at Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's post here-

Fahmaan Khan talks about bond with former friend:

He continues, "For me, I don't care as much what the world has to think about my personal life. I believe this is also connected to the audience. There's a solo stance that keeps happening that has made the drift a bigger aspect than it already is. Itna kuch hai nahi. Mei kitne logo ke sath kaam kar chuka hu, kabhi kabhi milte hai, baat karte hai."

The Krishna Mohini actor elaborates, "This is because of the fact that they thought we were dating and they loved the Jodi so much that this moving away is become so much of a big deal. Otherwise, it isn't. It's how the world works. I think our industry works like this."

Fahmaan even mentions "not missing" his friendship with Sumbul Touqeer. He shares how it still hurts but says, "When someone dies, you move on in life; here she is alive, and there's no stress. Sometimes, we will cross paths."

Advertisement

Workwise, Fahmaan Khan currently plays the lead role in Krishna Mohini opposite Debattama Saha. Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer is seen playing the lead role in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon opposite Mishkat Verma.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Krishna Mohini's Fahmaan Khan on his bond with late brother Faraaz Khan; 'Even today my decisions are influenced by him'