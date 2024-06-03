Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the news for a long time now. The show is slated to take a leap post, in which Ishaan, along with other Bhosale family, will be seen exiting the show. Udaariyaan actor Hitesh Bharadwaj has been roped in to play the new lead in the show. Sources suggest that Bhavika Sharma has been retained in the show.

Pinkvilla has further learned an interesting spoiler update from the show, which might give a hint about the pre-leap twist.

Savi and Ishaan's tragic accident

As per our highly placed sources, the makers will soon release a new promo about the upcoming track. According to sources, Savi and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) will confess their love to each other and decide to marry at a temple. The weather will suddenly change with strong winds blowing, and amidst the same, viewers will witness a major blast.

The frames would freeze, leaving the users with a curiosity about whether both Savi and Ishaan died in the tragedy or whether one of them survived.

Take a look at the recent clip from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Bhavar Patil involved in Savi-Ishaan facing a tragedy?

A close source revealed that it can be assumed that Bhavar Patil (Karanvir Bohra), who likes Savi, is responsible for putting an end to Savi and Ishaan's love story. It will be exciting to see how the new chapter of the show will unfold with Bhavar playing the obsessive lover to Savi.

Pinkvilla has been at the forefront of reporting updates about the show's leap. We exclusively reported about actors Pallavi Pradhan (Woh Toh Hai Albela) and Sagar Saini (Teri Meri Doriyaann) being roped in to play pivotal roles in the show after leap.

Speculations are rife that Bollywood actress Rekha, who has been associated with the show since the beginning and has shot promos for the same at important junctures, might yet again come on board to shoot a special promo announcing the next chapter of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.



