Hina Khan expresses faith in divine, prays wearing burqa as she battles with stage 3 breast cancer

Hina Khan is battling stage 3 breast cancer like a warrior. She is defying all challenges with strength, power, and positivity. The actress is not losing faith in the divine power and is seeking solace in the blessings of the Almighty.

Recently, Hina took to her Instagram stories to post a picture in a pink polka dot burka. The snap looked like a sun-kissed selfie, and the star was glowing despite the hardships she is facing in life.

Take a look at Hina Khan's latest picture in burqa:



The 36-year-old actress captioned her selfie in a light pink burqa as, "AR- RAUF The most kind, the tenderly merciful and compassionate MALIKUL MULK". She was seen praying to the universal supreme force, and the picture spoke a lot about Hina Khan's faith in God, during challenging times.

Hina Khan posts pictures of scars from chemotherapy:





Hina Khan gives hope from her cancer journey:

Hina Khan further spoke in her post about the hope in her eyes being a reflection of her soul. She expressed that she can see light at the end of the tunnel and is manifesting her healing while praying for the good health of everyone. Dressed in a pink tank top, she is seen with short hair, having cut off her tresses before they started falling due to radiation.

Take a look at the video of Hina Khan cutting off her hair:

Hina Khan, who was also part of Bigg Boss 11 had written in the video, "You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions".

She also motivated women who were battling cancer that sometimes in life, tough decisions need to be taken in order to win. "I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown"? Hina Khan added in the video. Well, tough times do not last, tough people do.

