Hina Khan expresses gratitude to fans globally for immense love as she battles breast cancer; 'Some kept vrats for my...'

In June 2024, popular actress Hina Khan took to social media and revealed that she was battling stage three breast cancer. The news shook the nation, and fans and celebrities posted wishes for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame. Days after the same, Hina Khan expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out to her in her trying times. In a long note now, Hina thanked her fans and others who are praying for her well-being and mentioned feeling beautiful to see the amount of love pouring in.

Hina Khan's heartfelt note for the love and prayers from people amid her battle with breast cancer

Hina Khan has been sharing her journey of her battle with breast cancer from the day she revealed the news to the world. From sharing glimpses of cutting her hair for chemotherapy to posing with scars, Hina has been inspiring many with one of the most difficult journeys of her life.

In a long note, thanking everyone for their support, Hina wrote, "My WhatsApp and Instagram DMs are flooded with messages, God, soo much love."

Take a look at Hina Khan's long gratitude note here:

Hina Khan thanks fans for praying to their Gods for her well-being

Furthermore, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress expressed how people from different religions are praying to their Gods for her well-being. She added that some fans have fasted for her as well. She mentioned being overwhelmed with the love and promised to share the love with others in need.

Advertisement

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress wrote, "The support I've received from those who've been on this journey before me is beyond incredible and deeply touching. How can I ever repay the kindness, grace, support, and love from all of you amazing fans and supporters."

Hina Khan further said that she is humbled by the love that's been pouring in and she counts the same as a blessing. She concluded her note with, "I have zillions praying for me. That is exceptional. That is life-changing. You have my heart forever. Lots of love to all of you! Hina."

Hina Khan has been sharing important moments from her journey to defeat breast cancer which has garnered immense love. People are appreciating the strength that the talented actress possesses. The video wherein she cut her hair short before chemotherapy's side effects has left everyone lauding her.

With her resilience, Hina is only proving that she's rightly called Sher Khan.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla wishes Hina Khan a speedy recovery. Kar har maidaan fateh!

ALSO READ: Hina Khan pleads to Almighty to take away her pain amid battle with breast cancer; Our prayers are with actress