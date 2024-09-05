Hina Khan shares CRYPTIC post on abandonment amid cancer battle and it’s a slice of life reality check

Hina Khan is fighting stage 3 breast cancer like a warrior and living life on her own terms. She has been documenting every bit of her journey. However, earlier today she shared a reel that spoke on being abandoned. It was cryptic and she posted the same on her Instagram stories. Her fans and followers may have been worried reading the same.

Hina Khan, who never shies away from expressing herself, surprised everyone by sharing a reel on the topic of abandonment. The quote read, "If there is anything I've learned it's; that people don't abandon people they love. People abandon people they were using."

Hina, a while back shared another quote, amid her health battle on love. It read, "It's true..it's so true that people get bored of you when you show them too much of love."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress had earlier shared a post on betrayal, which read, "Betrayal is the only truth that sticks.” Hina has been in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal for the longest time. He has been her strength during her toughest times. He also recently cooked her favorite crab dish to make her mood happy as she fights breast cancer.

Rocky had mentioned, "When she smiles the lights are brighter.. when she’s Happy Life makes sense.. When she’s With Me... I live a lot more.. When I am with her.. Nothing Matters more. Cooked her favourite meal, it’s a Weekend special for my love (sic)."

According to an India Today report, the duo first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. From friends to Jaiswal proposing to her in the Bigg Boss 11 house, their love has stood the test of time.

Speaking of the actress, she recently gave her latest health update. Khan revealed that five rounds of chemotherapy sessions have been completed and that three more are remaining.

In the clip, Hina mentioned that it was tough for her to deal with it in a few days, and that was the reason she took breaks from social media to heal. “Please pray for me. This is just a phase. It will pass. I am determined to be absolutely okay. I am fighting,” Hina had expressed.

Hina, who has done an array of music videos, one of them being Baarish Ban Jaana, revealed in July 2024 that her first chemo session was over. She also shared a clip where she shaved off her hair in order to avoid stress because of chemo-induced hair fall.