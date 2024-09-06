Hina Khan reveals suffering from MUCOSITIS as side effect of breast cancer treatment; seeks remedies from fans

Hina Khan, known for her resilience on screen, continues to show immense courage in her fight against stage 3 breast cancer. Ever since she revealed her diagnosis in June this year, the actress has been open about her cancer journey. And now she has revealed suffering from mucositis, which she referred to as a painful side effect of the chemotherapy. Hina shared a post on social media detailing her struggle with not being able to eat anything.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame posted a note asking her fans about the remedies and advice for mucositis. Her post read, "Another Side Effect of chemotherapy is MUCOSITIS. Although I am following the Doctors’ Advice to Treat it, if any of you have been through it or have known any helpful Remedies, Please Suggest (folded hands emoji). It’s really hard when you can’t eat (see no evil monkey emoji). It will really help me." She captioned the post with, "Please suggest. DUA."

Take a look at the post here:

With this being the condition, it adds another layer of difficulty to Hina's ongoing battle with cancer. Her willingness to share the raw and difficult aspects of her battle is both inspiring and heart-rending.

Reacting to her post, several of Hina Khan's fans shared remedies and wished for her speedy recovery. One of the fans wrote, "My mom have gone through this we used to use mouth paint and made her drink coconut water twice a day .wish you the speedy recovery." Another one sent prayers for her health and commented, "May Allah help you with all this . Ameen"

What is mucositis?

It is a condition that arises mainly due to the side effects of cancer treatments, which involve chemotherapy or radiation. Mucositis is a condition where the body experiences inflammation of the mucus membranes in the mouth and the entire gastrointestinal tract. Sometimes, this ulceration or inflammation becomes painful and even causes a burning sensation. Mucositis isn't a permanent condition but is categorized as temporary, which typically heals on its own.

Hina Khan shares an unexpected post on social media

Hina has been maintaining an active presence on social media. The actress keeps informing fans about her health while battling stage three breast cancer and shares positive thoughts on her Instagram story. However, one of her recent posts grabbed eyeballs. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress shared a video in which an old lady is asked about the advice she would give to her younger self. The old lady replies, "To never marry," and one can see the endless pain in her eyes.

Not only this but prior to this post, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant shared a cryptic post about abandonment. Hina re-shared a reel on her story, which stated, "If there is anything I've learned, it's that people don't abandon people they love. People abandon people they were using." One of her other posts read, "It's true..it's so true that people get bored of you when you show them too much of love."

Hina Khan's health update

Hina recently updated her fans about her health, sharing that she has completed five rounds of chemotherapy and has three more to go. In a heartfelt video message, she expressed the difficulty of dealing with the treatment in a short period. The actress explained that she had taken breaks from social media to focus on her recovery. “Please pray for me. This is just a phase. It will pass. I am determined to be absolutely okay. I am fighting,” Hina Khan had expressed.

