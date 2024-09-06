Hina Khan pens note on being positive amid stage three breast cancer battle: 'Can’t even eat properly without feeling pain but...'

Hina Khan is been an inspiration to many as she is currently battling stage three breast cancer with utmost courage! Her brave journey through this difficult has all her fans and well-wishers lauding her courage. Amid this battle, Hina pledges to stay positive and is fighting the disease with a smile on her face.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina Khan penned a note on being optimistic amid her diagnosis with stage three breast cancer. In this post, the actress bravely flaunts her beautiful smile and wears athleisure. Sharing this post, Hina described how she struggles to even eat food and mentioned how she is fighting the pain with utmost courage.

Hina wrote, "Everything Hurts, Lekin smile nahi jaani chahiye.. Haina? So many problems, can’t even Eat properly without feeling pain. But that’s No reason to be negative.I choose to Smile and encourage myself. I tell myself that all this will be over and we will get through this (InshaAllah) One Smile at a Time. DUA."

Take a look at Hina Khan's post here-

Within a few minutes, Hina Khan's post received a reaction from many. Karishma Tanna wrote, "Strongest girl," Ankita Lokhande commented, "God bless u with good health and a very long life Hina u r a true sherni," Reem Shaikh dropped heart emoticons and so on the comments continued.

While Hina bravely fights this serious illness, we pray for her speedy recovery!

Hina Khan also shared a mirror selfie from the gym on her Instagram story.

Take a look at Hina Khan's story here-

On September 5, Hina Khan shared another disheartening news with her fans on Instagram. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame who has been vocal about her struggles so far, revealed being diagnosed with Mucositis. Hina mentioned that Mucositis is a painful side effect of chemotherapy.

For those who are unaware, Mucositis is a condition where the body experiences inflammation of the mucus membranes in the mouth and the entire gastrointestinal tract.

Speaking about Hina Khan's diagnosis, it was June 28 when the Bigg Boss 11 fame announced being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer on social media. Since then, the actress has been facing severe health crises but has been overcoming each day with courage and positivity.

We wish Hina Khan a speedy recovery!

