Hina Khan has been an inspiration to many as she bravely battles stage three breast cancer. Despite her struggle, Hina remains positive, fighting the disease with a smile. Recently, she shared a workout video on her social media, showcasing her strength and resilience.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a workout video with an inspiring note. In the video, Hina was seen performing squats, cable crossover exercises, deadlifts, and planks, showcasing her determination to stay strong.

Accompanying the post with a brave message, she wrote in the caption, “Thousand Reasons may present itself to pull you down everyday. But I have a Promise to fulfil for my future self. And I am committed, are you? DUA.”

As soon as Hina Khan uploaded the video on her social media handle, celebrities like Juhi Parmar, Lata Sabrewal and more reacted to the post. Fans flooded the comment section with admiration and well wishes. A fan wrote, “Oh my god, you are an inspiration. Stay strong and get well soon.” Another fan commented, “My God... Keep going rockstar. God bless you.”

On September 5, Hina Khan shared more difficult news with her fans on Instagram. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star, who has been open about her ongoing battle, revealed that she has been diagnosed with Mucositis, a painful side effect of chemotherapy. For those unfamiliar, Mucositis is a condition characterized by inflammation of the mucus membranes in the mouth and throughout the gastrointestinal tract.

Hina Khan, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 11, first shared her stage three breast cancer diagnosis on June 28 via social media. Since that announcement, she has faced several health challenges but continues to tackle each day with courage and a positive outlook.

Hina Khan became a household name after portraying the iconic role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She further showcased her versatility by participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8, hosted by Rohit Shetty, and later appeared in Bigg Boss 11.

Hina has also been part of popular shows like Naagin 5 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and has featured in films such as Hacked, Lines, Smartphone, Unlock, and Wishlist.

