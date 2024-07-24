Hina Khan shares pics of having her breakfast in car after 'empty stomach scans' as she fights stage 3 breast cancer

Hina Khan is fighting stage three breast cancer and, ever since, has been documenting every part of her journey. The actress, who is undergoing chemotherapy, underwent surgery on July 16. Today, early in the morning, she posted a picture of her breakfast, which she consumed in-between after doing scans of her 'empty stomach.'

Hina Khan reveals her diet as she fights stage 3 breast cancer:

Hina Khan took to her Instagram story to post a picture of her breakfast tiffin. It had a khajur (date) with papayas, homemade ladoos, and what looked like a healthy drink. She had captioned the picture "Post early morning, empty stomach scans..brekkie in the car," which was coupled with a smile and flexed bicep emoji.

Take a look at Hina Khan's breakfast diet in between empty stomach scans:

Hina Khan embraces positivity during her cancer journey:

As seen in the above picture, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star was also seen consuming homemade ladoos and manifesting healing for herself. Earlier, she had also posted a snap with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, and thanked him for being by her side. The picture posted showed Hina and him wearing a black t-shirt, while she captioned the snap, "You are the best. May Allah bless you always. My strength."

Hina, who has done a beautiful music video titled Main Bhi Barbaad, also resumed her shoot after being diagnosed with cancer. She had written a post where she spoke about being constantly in pain, every single second. The person smiling, referring to herself, is also in pain but doesn't mention it. She says she is fine but in pain.

More about Hina Khan's cancer journey:

When the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress had undergone her breast cancer surgery, she posted a note that was written to her by hospital staff. It read, "Dear Hina Khan, I know this surgery has been hard for you, but I am so glad you are on the way to making a full recovery. Wishing you a quick and full recovery. Hoping you feel better soon (sic)." Workwise, the actress was last seen in the Punjabi movie Shinda Shinda No Papa.

