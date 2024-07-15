Hina Khan hides 'scar', wears a wig, and is all set for her first work assignment after chemo; Watch video

Hina Khan has been battling stage three breast cancer like a pro. The actress, who has been open about her fight with the disease, keeps posting photos and videos of her journey on her social media. A while ago, Hina documented her first work assignment after her first chemotherapy which will motivate you to never give up in life, despite facing challenges.

Hina Khan heads to work after her first chemo session:

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hina Khan is seen standing in front of the mirror, wearing a wig while her team tries their best to hide her 'scar'. She is all smiles and looks like a warrior in a pretty white dress with a belt, as her crew does her makeup, and she gets ready for her work diaries, post her first chemo session.

Take a look at Hina Khan's first shoot after her first chemo:

In the video, Khan can be heard saying, "So this is my first shoot, after my first chemo session. Nervous, trying to hide the stitches as much as we can. Everyone is trying to make an effort. I have put a wig on with fringes, hiding my stitches. Thoda sa dikh raha hai (A bit is being seen) but we will manage."

The actress continued, "This is my hair and I am all set for my first shoot after my first session of chemo. There are many more to go but we are not going to give up. The show must go on. We will fight it, and come out of it. We will keep shooting, working hard and we will win."

Hina also penned a motivational long caption where she spoke about taking a break when the bad days arrive. However, she emphasized that one should not forget to live life when the good days come, no matter how less they are. Those days are important, the actress said. "Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it," Khan wrote.

Hina Khan about working after being diagnosed with cancer:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress further wrote in her post that she looks forward to the good days because she gets to do what she loves, which is work. Khan mentioned that she loves her work, and lives her dreams, and said that working has been her greatest motivation.

Hina expressed she wants to keep working as many people work regular jobs during their treatment without issues and stated that she does not think herself to be different. The actress revealed meeting a few of them in the past couple of months that changed her perspective.

At the end, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant also shared that she is undergoing treatment and is not always at the hospital. She told her fans to normalize working and have the strength to do whatever makes them happy.

Hina Khan also gave motivation to people battling the disease like her and said that you decide what you make of your life, noting, "Coz doing what you love is also Healing."

Meanwhile, the actress announced her breast cancer diagnosis only recently. She made a post on her Instagram, informing fans and well-wishers about the same. Khan has since been sharing motivating posts on her social media handles.