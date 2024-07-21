Hina Khan shares motivating song as she battles breast cancer; Arjun Bijlani and others react

Hina Khan has been inspiring millions of people with her battle with breast cancer. The actress has been keeping her fans in the loop regarding her daily routine. Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a picture with a motivating song as she dealt with the toughest phase of her life.

Hina Khan dedicates a song as she feels determined

Hina Khan took to social media and shared a picture of herself looking out of the window, engrossed in appreciating nature. She also used the popular song Aae Zindagi Gale Laga Le in the picture as she seemed determined to conquer the battle against breast cancer.

Take a look at Hina Khan's post on the social media:

Earlier this month, Hina Khan took to social media to announce that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and asked fans and friends from the industry to pray for her.

Arjun Bijlani, Deepika Singh, and other friends from the industry reacted to Hina Khan's post with heart emojis as they motivated her in the toughest phase of her life. Along with Khan's friends, her fans too commented and wished for the actress' speedy recovery.

Hina Khan shares her journey of battling breast cancer

Ever since Hina Khan shared the news of her diagnosis, she has been sharing many videos and photos as she overtook the journey of dealing with breast cancer. Khan also shared the heart-wrenching video of cutting her hair short before she started to lose the same to chemotherapy.

Many popular actors and celebrities from the industry, like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty, and Tara Sutaria, among others, posted in support of the actress and prayed for her speedy recovery.

Pinkvilla wishes Hina Khan gets well super soon!

