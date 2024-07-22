Hina Khan REVEALS 'nothing fits' her from closet amid battle with stage 3 breast cancer

Hina Khan is fighting a brave battle as she fights stage 3 breast cancer. The actress, who underwent breast surgery, lately revealed about how her clothes no longer fit her from the closet. She has been active on her social media, and earlier today, she posted a story that had a quote about "Every girl has at least one pair of I'll fit into them one day jeans in the closet."

Hina Khan opens up on clothes not fitting her as she battles with breast cancer:

Hina Khan took to her Instagram story to give her opinion about the post related to the standard size girls want to maintain to fit into jeans. She wrote, "Not just one pair of jeans. These days EVERYTHINIG in my closet has the same story..nothing fits but that's ok..for now Good eating habits and healthy body is more important."

Take a look at Hina Khan's post here:

Well, lots of love and healing to Hina Khan, who is courageous enough to brave this battle. Earlier, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star was also seen kickboxing with her trainer after her surgery. She had penned a motivational caption that spoke about how her journey should be remembered for what she made of it.

Hina Khan's work diaries continue despite undergoing chemotherapy:

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star has refused to rest and has returned back to her work commitments, after undergoing surgery. She also posted pictures from her work diaries, which will motivate you to never stop or give up in life.

It was a month ago when Hina took to social media to address her fans, aka Hinaholics and well-wishers that she had to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for her. She revealed, in her lengthy post, how she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, and despite this challenging diagnosis, she wished to reassure everyone that she was doing well.

Hina also revealed in her post that she was strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease and that her treatment had started. She was ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.

