Hina Khan calls boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal 'her strength' amidst courageous battle with stage three breast cancer

Hina Khan is showing incredible strength in her fight against stage three breast cancer! With a positive attitude and hope in her heart, she is bravely facing this tough battle. Throughout this challenging time, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has been her unwavering support. Hina recently expressed her gratitude for Rocky's constant presence and love with a heartfelt message.

Hina Khan praises her love Rocky Jaiswal:

Taking to her Instagram story, Hina Khan shared a picture with Rocky Jaiswal, where both are seen twinning in all-black outfits. While Hina is wearing a black sweatshirt and light blue denim jeans, Rocky is sporting a black T-shirt and denim. The actress is seen sporting glasses with her look.

Sharing this mirror selfie with him on her Instagram story, Hina Khan wrote, "@rockyil You are the best. May Allah bless you hamesha. My strength."

Take a look at Hina Khan's story here-

About Hina Khan's battle with cancer:

It came as the most shocking and unexpected news when Hina Khan revealed her stage three breast cancer diagnosis on social media. While the internet and her fans were shattered to know about it, the actress mentioned in her note that she is facing this ordeal with utmost courage and optimism.

Ever since this news was out on social media, fans and everyone has been sending good wishes to the beloved actress and praying for her speedy recovery.

About Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's love tale:

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal fell head over heels in love with each other while working on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. What started with friendship soon turned into a relationship. Their relationship became official when Rocky appeared on Bigg Boss 11 to support her. The couple has been going strong since then and never fail to set relationship goals. Their fans shower immense love on the two.

On the professional front, Hina Khan rose to fame after playing the lead role in the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She essayed the role of Akshara and is still remembered by her character's name. Her stint in this show gained her massive success and fame.

