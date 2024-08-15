Hina Khan's friend Sonu Thukral posts PIC with actress as she dons beanie cap, calls her SHER KHAN for this reason

Hina Khan's friends are ensuring that they stand by her as she fights stage 3 breast cancer. Now, her friend from the industry, Sonu Thukral, who is already a sensation in the Punjabi music industry, visited the actress and clicked a picture with her as she donned a beanie cap. He posted an appreciation post for her.

Sonu Thukral who has always claimed to be a fan of Hina Khan, visited his buddy and wrote words of encouragement for her. In his appreciation post he mentioned, "@realhinakhan ऐसे ही तुम्हें शेरख़ान नहीं कहा जाता! मैंने बहुत कुछ सीखा है तुमसे और लिखने को तो बहुत कुछ है मेरे पास लेकिन अभी सिर्फ़ यही की ऊपर वाला तुम्हें जल्दी ठीक करे और फिर पार्टी सुबह 4 बजे तक ज़िन्दाबाद शेरख़ान Strong Girl."

The Punjabi singer wrote his post in Hindi, which translates to, "They don’t call you Sher Khan for nothing! I’ve learned so much from you, and I have plenty to write, but for now, may God grant you a quick recovery, and then we’ll party until 4 a.m. Long live Sher Khan!"

Talking more about the snap, it looked like it was clicked in Hina's bedroom. She wore a cool white graphic printed shirt, comfy track pants, and a black and white beanie cap. The photo frame on her wall was of her pictures with her dad with the caption, "Daddy's strong girl." Thukral wore a white and black flora shirt, glasses, and jeans.

A few days ago, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star posted a video where she was seen donning a wig made from her hair. Hina had written a note where she explained that the moment she was diagnosed, she knew she would lose her hair. However, she chose to cut it off on her own terms while it was still healthy, long, and vibrant.

Further, in her post, Khan mentioned how she decided to make a wig of her own hair that would bring her comfort during this challenging time. She must say it was an empowering decision, and she is proud of it. Hina, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 11, continued in her post that she wanted to send out a special message to all her women brave hearts out there who have been going through similar struggles. She suggested they also make a wig out of their hair, as this thing would make one thing easier, making them feel better and at home.

In the past, Hina's good friend Shaheer Sheikh had also come to visit her at the hospital and called her a fiery and fearless woman.

