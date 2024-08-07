Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Naitik aka Karan Mehra REACTS to Hina Khan's cancer diagnosis: 'I would..'

Karan Mehra has finally opened up on Hina Khan being diagnosed with cancer. He had played the role of her on-screen husband in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Here's what he said about the actress battling her fight with stage 3 breast cancer.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Karan Mehra prayed for Hina Khan's speedy recovery. He said, "I would like to wish her a speedy recovery, which is already visible as she is battling it bravely. So, God bless her." The duo had played the hit role of Akshara Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their pair is yet remembered by their fans across all walks of life.





It was earlier in June this year that the actress confirmed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. A part of her post read, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer."

Hina, best known as Akshara, further wrote in the post that despite this challenging diagnosis, she wishes to reassure everyone that she is doing well and is strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. To all the Hinaholics, she also said that her treatment has already begun, and she is ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.

The Bigg Boss 11 star further appreciated the love, strength, and blessings of her fans during these times. "Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive," she added further.

Advertisement

In the end, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star also said that with the grace of the almighty, she believes that she will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. "Please send your prayers blessings and love," she added at the end.

Talking about Karan Mehra, his role as Naitik has been etched in the minds of his fans. He revealed to the same publication that his character Naitik shall always be iconic for him.



ALSO READ: Watch: Hina Khan shaves head to save herself from getting depressed: 'Joh mere control mei hai'..