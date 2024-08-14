Shaheer Sheikh drops heartfelt post for BFF Hina Khan amid her battle with stage 3 breast cancer; latter's response is unmissable

Hina Khan took to social media and informed the fans and well-wishers of being diagnosed with stage three cancer. The talented actress is certain that she'll bounce back stronger and will get rid of the dreadful disease. In this difficult journey, her family, friends and fans are praying religiously for her. Khan's bestie Shaheer Sheikh took to social media and shared a glimpse of Khan from his recent meeting with her and shared a heartfelt post for the actress.

Shaheer Sheikh shared a beautiful picture with Khan wherein the BFFs were seen holding each other's hands as Khan laid her head on Sheikh's shoulder. Sheikh wrote a beautiful caption appreciating Khan's inspirational journey towards recovery and Hina posted a sweet response to the post. She wrote, "Always always always thr for me."

Take a look at the post shared by Sahheer Sheikh for Hina Khan:

Taking to social media, Shaheer Sheikh, who's not quite active on Instagram shared a picture with Hina Khan and wrote, "You are my cherished friend and I have always seen u inspire people around the world by doing the right thing but watching your grit and resilience in the last few months has made me feel so proud of you."

He added, "You are fiery and fearless. Here’s to always finding sunshine and rainbows in the grey skies and always being in pursuit of that silver lining."

Unlike most of the celebrities, Hina Khan has been quite vocal about her journey of battling breast cancer and often shares posts about the same on social media. Her video of cutting her hair short before the chemotherapy side effects kicked in won millions of hearts.

Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shot another video wherein she informed her fans that she had to go bald as she was facing the issue of hair loss even in her short hair. However, she promised to embrace her new look with utmost love.

