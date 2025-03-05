How much did Samarth Jurel earn per day on his debut show Udaariyaan? Actor says 'Mera toh bohot...'

Samarth Jurel has been a well-known name in the entertainment industry and has a fanbase too. His fans love his fun, quirky and unfiltered personality. While Samarth became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 17, Udaariyaan, produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, was his debut show. Recently, in a conversation with Elvish Yadav, Samarth disclosed his per day fees of his first show, Udaariyaan and his second daily soap, Maitree.

Samarth Jurel appeared on Elvish Yadav's YouTube show recently. When Elvish asked Samarth about his per-day fees of his first show, Samarth shared, "Mera toh bohot kam tha yaar (Mine was very less)." He further disclosed his per day for the debut show, Udaariyaan and said, "It was Rs 5,000 in first show, Udaariyaan."

Revealing how much he earned in his second show, Maitree, Samarth Jurel revealed, "In the second show, it was Rs 10,000 per day." Elvish Yadav praised Samarth and stated that it is still a huge amount per day. Samarth elaborated that he had just started, so it was less.

Samarth Jurel stepped into the acting industry through his show, Udaariyaan. The show featured Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and a few others in lead roles.

However, it was his stint in Bigg Boss 17 that made him a household name. Samarth and Isha, who were former co-stars, started during their stint in Udaariyaan. When Samarth entered the show as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 17, Isha and the viewers were shocked.

His entry shocked many because Isha had claimed to be single; however, when Samarth entered, she admitted to being in a relationship with him. Samarth and Isha parted ways after Bigg Boss 17.

At present, Samarth is seen in Laughter Chefs Season 2. On this show, he is partners with Abhishek Kumar.