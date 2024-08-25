Bigg Boss 17's Samarth Jurel suffers OOPS moment during dance reel; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit drops quirky reaction

Bigg Boss 17's Samarth Jurel never misses a chance to entertain his fans. Recently, the actor posted a hardcore dance reel on Shahid Kapur's popular song Yeh Dooriyaan Ab Hai Kaha.

The Maitree actor suffered an embarrassing moment as his pants got torn, however, he completed the dance reel. Now, Jurel posted a behind-the-scenes video of the same and mentioned that he is used to the goof-up. Meanwhile, Jurel's BFF, Rohit Purohit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dropped a fun comment on the video.

Jurel shared the video and wrote, "Ye mere sath hamesha hi hota hain , I’m kind of use to... Patent hain mera . Pant fate toh fate lekin dance na ruke. (This happens to me always. It is my patent. Pant can get torn but dancing shouldn't stop).

Responding to the goof-up, Rohit Purohit wrote, "Teri pant ne hamesha tujhe dhoka diya hai.. (Your pants have always betrayed you)."

For the unversed, Rohit Purohit and Samarth Jurel were a part of Udaariyaan and shared a great bond. Even after the show, they maintained their bond and remained friends. When Jurel was in Bigg Boss 17, Rohit supported him throughout, and after his elimination, Purohit was the first few people that Jurel met after coming out of the controversial show.

After his impressive stint in Bigg Boss 17, Jurel bagged a movie and was busy with the shoot of the same. Recently, he suffered an injury while filming an action scene on the film set. Reportedly, he suffered a fracture and muscle tear. Jurel was also supposed to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, however, owing to his injuries, he couldn't join the team.

Meanwhile, Rohit plays the lead role of Armaan Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

