’I have a selfish reason…': Anupam Mittal tells pitcher who asks him and Aman Gupta for a joint deal on Shark Tank India 4

Shark Tank India 4 aired the season finale episode tonight and it gave an opportunity to specially-abled individuals. Industrialist Srikanth Bolla joined as a Shark in this special episode along with Jeet Adani as a mentor. Among the interesting pitches, the first pitch won over the Sharks and made them emotional.

Shweta Runwal and her two daughters- Dhriti and Ira Ranka are the force behind Tickle Your Art and their pitch won over the Sharks. Dhriti is a down syndrome child. Shweta, an architect by profession combined her expertise with Dhriiti's love for art to create Tickle Your Art. They sell high-end lifestyle products- stationery, jewelry, home decor, corporate gifting, and other items made from art created by down syndrome artists.

Their products impress the Sharks so much that Namita Thapar immediately removes her earrings to wear the ones gifted by them. Anupam Mittal also asks about the pendant the kids are wearing and he loves the concept of the kind eye locket, which is the opposite of the evil eye.

Anupam Mittal is the first Shark to make an offer. Aman Gupta also offers what the pitcher asked. Namita Thapar backs out saying the pitcher already has two good offers. But she says she will make a donation and also offers to partner them with a jewelry brand she is mentoring, that also appeared on Shark Tank India 4 a few weeks back.

Advertisement

The pitcher requests that Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal come together. To this, Mittal replies, “I do not have a problem. I’ll tell you why. Mera bohot selfish reason bhi hain isme. Something has woken up in me and I have a selfish reason. I want to continue to be in touch with these girls and you. So, I have no problem.”

With this, Aman declares that he and Anupam are in this together. The pitcher gets a deal of Rs 21.3 lakhs for 7% equity.