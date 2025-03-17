‘You are the Shark': Namita Thapar tells pitcher as Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Chirag Nakrani clash over deal on Shark Tank India 4

Today’s (March 17) episode of Shark Tank India 4 saw an interesting pitch with the Sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Chirag Nakrani fighting to secure the deal. Pallavi Luharuka is the founder of Bhavisya Plast, an initiative that creates bio-plastic for a sustainable future. It is the company’s patented innovation, and the pitcher asks for Rs 50 lakh for 1.5% equity.

The eco-friendly plastic is made from agricultural waste and eco-friendly material. The heat and water-resistant material has multiple potential applications. The brand has other eco-friendly products like lubricants and paints. After hearing the pitcher, Namita Thapar praises her and says she has taken a “good step, but a tiny start” to save the environment.

The pitcher shares that she had partnered with Jadavpur University to develop a low-cost technological solution for converting waste-broken rice into ethanol. In this process, plastic was discovered accidentally. And this is why the raw material for Bhavisya Plast’s Bioplastic is the same. Hearing this, Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal exclaim in awe. The company has filed a patent for this in India and PCT in 140 countries.

The pitcher also shows samples of the products to the Sharks. Anupam Mittal gets impressed with the pitcher’s amazing articulation, presentation, and poise. He asks, “Where did you learn?” The pitcher reveals her qualifications– a gold medalist in chemical engineering, cost and management accountant, MBA in marketing, and years of experience working in MNCs. Hearing this, Namita Thapar calls her a superwoman.

Shark Aman Gupta is the first to make an offer– Rs 50 lakhs for 2.5% equity on the condition that the pitcher converts any one client for a sales deal. The Shark also immediately asks, “So, should we close the deal?” Anupam Mittal interrupts, “Haan maat bola (Don’t say yes.)” Next, he offers Rs 1 Crore for 5% equity.

Namita Thapar gives the same offer as Aman. Ritesh Agarwal backs out. Chirag Nakrani offers Rs 50 lakhs for 2.5% and says he is open to joining other Sharks. While Aman readily agrees, Anupam hesitates. He tells the pitcher, “You don’t want too many people at this stage.” Chirag counters this by telling the pitcher that she needs a Shark who understands renewable, but Anupam differs in opinion. Aman agrees with Chirag.

The Sharks get into a banter as they try their best to secure the deal when Ritesh interrupts and asks the pitcher to walk out of the tank and come back with a decision. Anupam again adds that he is ready to invest Rs 1 Crore, and the pitcher needs a Shark who is ready to work with her. Aman says, “If you need money, then I’m also ready to offer you Rs 1 Crore.” Chirag adds, “Pallavi ji, you want money or time?”

Amid this, Namita tells the pitcher, “Basically, you are the Shark now. We are pitching to you.” Once the pitcher returns, she requests the four Sharks to come together, but Namita says she will go solo. Aman convinces her, and she joins. The pitcher walks away with Rs 2 Crores for 10% equity from Thapar, Mittal, Nakrani and Gupta.