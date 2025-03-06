‘It’s humiliating:’ Shark Tank India 4 panelists Namita Thapar and Kunal Bahl reveal being bullied in school over weight

One of the pitches on Shark Tank India 4 today (March 5) was a fitness app, Fitelo, founded by Mehakdeep Singh and Sahil Bansal. The founders personally struggled with losing weight, and their fitness journey inspired them to design this health and wellness app that understands the psychology of individuals on their weight loss journey. The pitch made Sharks Kunal Bahl and Namita Thapar open up about their struggles.

Unlike typical fitness apps that primarily focus on diet or exercise alone, this innovative app takes a more comprehensive approach. It combines customized meal plans, workout routines, and lifestyle coaching, all tailored to an individual's specific needs. During their pitch, the founders showcased how their technology enables users to not only receive personalized diet plans but also explore different workout options based on their preferences.

As the discussion progressed, Anupam Mittal, one of the sharks, asked about the company's financial performance. The founders shared that their business was rapidly growing, currently valued at around ₹110-₹120 crore. Their strong financials captured the sharks' interest, but the founders were transparent about the fact that they were still working towards full profitability.

The conversation took an emotional turn when Kunal Bahl opened up about his personal struggles with weight during his childhood. "Meri khud ki jo weight loss ka struggle hain, matlab bachpan se. I was 112 kgs when I was 17 years old. People didn't call me by my name, rather called me 'mota'. Those who have never faced this won't understand how it feels. It's humiliating," shared the Shark.

Before offering a deal, Namita Thapar also shared her experience of being bullied. She revealed that during her school years, she was constantly referred to as "moti" rather than by her actual name. The nickname deeply affected her self-esteem and led her to struggle with emotional eating, a challenge she battled for years.

Moved by both the pitch and the personal stories shared, Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar saw great potential in the business. They offered a joint deal of ₹1.5 crore for 1% equity and a 1% royalty until their investment was fully recouped. The pitchers accepted the deal from the Shark Tank India 4 panelists.