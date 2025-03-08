‘Ye humein nahi zaroorat’, Aman Gupta tells Shark Tank India 4 pitcher as he insists the panelist try his product

Among the unique pitches on Shark Tank India 4 today (March 7), two friends who founded their health and wellness brand selling Shilajit and other related products entered the tank with hopes to secure a deal. However, neither their numbers nor brand story could impress the Sharks, and they failed to secure a deal. However, they had an interesting discussion with the Sharks.

Zingavita Ayurveda, founded by two confident friends, Sachin and Dheeraj from Chandigarh, aims to improve the quality of life of consumers with high-quality supplements. Their hero products are pure Himalayan Shilajit, Shilajit effervescent tablets, Shilajit honey, and coffee. They say that they want to remove the taboos around Shilajit, it is taken by males only for sexual wellness. They ask for Rs 1 Crore for 1.25% equity.

The pitchers give their products to all Sharks. Checking the MRP, Ritesh Agarwal shares the first feedback and says the product is very expensive. Vineeta Singh asks about consumption.

Aman Gupta lifts the products in his hands and tells pitchers, "Aap ne sab Shilajit banaye hain, shilajit shilajit… (You have made everything from Shilajit)." One of the pitchers suggests that the Shark try the Shilajit honey. Gupta immediately replies, "Ye humein nahi zaroorat (I don't need this)," and gives a sarcastic laugh. The pitchers say that this is the perception that they want to change.

Gupta also questions why the wellness industry suddenly moved toward selling Shilajit. The pitchers explain that the product boomed in the United States, and as a result, India also saw a market for the product.

Namita Thapar asks the pitchers if they have conducted clinical trials of their products to support their claims. The pitchers' answer disappoints her as they try to explain that Indians are already aware of the benefit of Shilajit, and they are not the first brand to introduce the product in the market. To this, Kunal Bahl hits at them, saying, "Aapko lagta hain ye saman bik raha hai market mein toh hum bhi bech le (So you thought since the product is selling in the market, let us also sell the same product)."

However, the pitchers go back without a deal on Shark Tank India 4.