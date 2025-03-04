‘I wish you a lot of struggle’: What made Anupam Mittal say this to Shark Tank India 4 pitchers?

In today’s (March 4) episode of Shark Tank India 4, the first pitcher was a wellness brand that sells premium-grade matcha tea. The pitch makes the Sharks confused as the pitchers beat around the bush. On Shark Anupam Mittal’s questioning, they state that they are trying to grow as a wellness brand, but their hero product is matcha tea.

The pitchers ask the Sharks to taste the iced matcha and almond latte matcha. Namita Thapar reveals that this is the first time she has tasted matcha and makes a face after sipping the drink. They give the Sharks a box containing a jar of matcha powder, a bowl, and a bamboo whisk. They share that they are selling an experience to users so that they can enjoy the zen process of making their matcha tea.

However, the Sharks look visibly confused. Namita Thapar says she saw them pouring the tea in glasses, and there’s nothing zen about it. Anupam Mittal also questions the name of the brand, Glow Glossary suggests they are a Gen Z skincare brand. “What are you exactly selling? I’m not clear,” states Mittal.

The founder, Pratistha, shares that when she moved back to India from New York, she couldn’t find good quality matcha tea, so she introduced the brand. The co-founder was a customer of the brand who is in her final year of college. The founder says they import matcha tea from Japan. Her best friend from college, who happens to be Japanese, oversees the process.

The Sharks question if she has ever been to Japan, to which she says no. Anupam Mittal questions how she can trust her friend for business and why she never went to Japan, despite being the founder.

After a lot of grilling, all the Sharks back out. While everyone wishes the founders the best for their venture, Shark Anupam Mittal’s remark left everyone stunned.

As the Shark Tank India 4 panelist backs out, he tells the pitchers, “I’m gonna wish you something that I don’t generally wish a lot of people, I wish you a lot of struggle. If you really want to set up a 200-300 crores business, you have to fail.”