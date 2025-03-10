'I knew there would be some friction,' says Shark Tank India 4 pitcher who called herself future Vineeta Singh; DEETS

Rubeina Karachiwalla, founder of Ruby's Organics, made a bold statement on Shark Tank India 4 when she introduced her brand as the future of clean beauty. Seeking ₹1 crore for a 2.5% stake, she emphasized her commitment to organic cosmetics. However, her comments about ingredient transparency and industry practices sparked a reaction from Vineeta Singh, a leading entrepreneur in the beauty space.

During the pitch, Rubeina spoke about harmful ingredients used in competitors' beauty products and the misleading marketing surrounding them. Though she didn't directly name any brands, her remarks didn't sit well with Vineeta, who defended the industry. Vineeta explained that some of the ingredients Rubeina mentioned were used in such small amounts that they weren't harmful. She also questioned why Ruby's Organics hadn't yet secured an official organic certification.

Reflecting on the experience in an interview later, Rubeina admitted she expected some resistance. "I knew there would be some friction," she said, adding that her intent was never to criticize competitors but to promote mindful ingredient choices. Despite the momentary tension, she praised Vineeta for being supportive throughout the pitch. "She made me feel comfortable within the first two minutes and even helped me negotiate a deal with Kunal," Rubeina shared.

Most Sharks, including Vineeta, decided not to invest. Aman Gupta was skeptical about the brand's ability to scale and suggested Rubeina expand beyond organic beauty, which she firmly declined. Namita Thapar and Ritesh Agarwal also backed out, citing concerns over market competition.

The final decision came down to Kunal Bahl. Rubeina, confident in her vision, made a bold appeal, stating, "I'm the future Vineeta." This caught Kunal's attention, and he offered ₹1 crore for 10% equity. After some negotiation, they settled at 8%, bringing the company's valuation to ₹12.5 crore.

Post-show, Rubeina expressed excitement about working with Kunal, calling him an insightful mentor. "In just an hour, he had my head exploding with ideas," she said.