‘Vineeta, tu mera deal kharab kar di,’ says Aman Gupta; find out what went wrong between them on Shark Tank India 4

In today’s episode (March 6) of Shark Tank India 4, the first pitch was from a brand of a revolutionary powder-based nutrition supplement that aims to meet all nutritional requirements of individuals. Good Monk founders Amarpreet and Sahiba asked for Rs 1 Crore for 1.67% equity. Their unique product piqued the curiosity of the Sharks.

The founders share that consumers can mix their product in their regular meal, and it will not alter the taste of the food. From children to older adults, they have products for all age groups. To convince the Sharks, they ask them to taste two bowls of dal, one of which has the nutritional mix. None of the Sharks can tell the difference after tasting the food.

Shark Azhar Iqubal was reluctant about the efficiency of the product. Although the pitchers claimed that it has no side effects, Iqubal says that mixing a sachet of their mix into food is equivalent to turning to supplements to meet nutritional requirements.

However, Vineeta Singh, who is also a mother, tells the pitchers that she thinks it’s a great product as children who throw tantrums to eat can finally get their nutrition. She also shares that her children don’t like to eat nuts, so she grates and mixes them in rice. “This is a very real problem, and it’s a problem of every household,” says Singh.

When it comes to offering deals, Vineeta says that the brand has made many mistakes, and they should focus on getting a celebrity mother as the face of the brand and reduce marketing expenditures elsewhere. She gives them a conditional offer– Rs 50 lakhs for 1.25% equity + 50 lakhs debt at 1-% interest forr 3 years ont he condition that they reduce marketing expenses to 20% of sales, lower fixed costs, and operate in the (-5% to -10%) EBITDA range in the next three months.

All other Sharks back out. Aman Gupta says that the business has a lot of problems and jokes, “I don’t want to be the monk here who sells his Ferrari to invest in your business.” If Vineeta hadn’t offered, then I would have. But she gave a good offer.”

The pitchers go out to discuss between themselves. As they leave the tank, Aman Gupta tells Viineeta Singh, “Vineeta, tune merra deal kharab kar dii, I hate you. (Vineeta, you ruined my deal.)” The pitchers come back and accept Singh’s deal on Shark Tank India 4.