Celebrity MasterChef POLL: Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khan or others? Which contestant will win Farah Khan-judged show? VOTE

Celebrity MasterChef premiered on January 27, 2025, and the show has kept the viewers hooked. The celebrity contestants trade their glam persona for apron to show off their culinary skills. There are many reports online that the show judges, hosted by Farah Khan will soon have the Grand Finale. Ahead of this, we are conducting a poll to ask our viewers to vote for the contestant they think might win.

The current celebrity contestants battling for the title of Celebrity MasterChef are Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Usha Nadkarni, Faisal Shaikh, Nikki Tamboli, and Archana Gautam. YouTuber Kabita Singh got eliminated in week 6, i.e, the previous week.

Vote for the Celebrity MasterChef contestant that you’re rooting for:

Which contestant do you think will win Celebrity MasterChef? Tejasswi Prakash Gaurav Khanna Nikki Tamboli Usha Nadkarni Rajiv Adatia Faisal Shaikh Archana Gautam

Talking about the contestants, Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar, who is currently a part of the show, will soon take her exit because of her shoulder injury. According to reports, she will leave after the Holi episode. The actress also took to her vlog to talk about her decision.

On the other hand, over the last few weeks, wildcard entrant Ayesha Jhulka and contestants Abhijeet Sawant and Chandan Prabhakar were eliminated from the show.

Last week was a no-elimination week on the show. Although the judges announced that Archana Gautam was eliminated, they later revealed it was a prank. What was an emotional moment for everyone soon turned into a celebration.

Airing Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV, the show, judged by Vikas Khanna, Farah Khan, and Ranveer Brar, premiered on January 27, 2025. Besides the celebrity chefs giving their best in each challenge and cooking dishes with perfection, there are also heated moments of clash among them. Team challenges, in particular, show the rivalry of the contestants on the show.

