Shark Tank India 4's Ritesh Agarwal celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary: ‘One thing has never changed...’

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, is a well-known entrepreneur who has inspired millions with his success story. He gained even more popularity after appearing as the youngest Shark on Shark Tank India 3. His humble nature and business acumen won many hearts and he returned for the 4th season of the business reality show.

On March 7, Ritesh Agarwal celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife, Geetansha Sood. He took to Instagram to share two beautiful pictures from their wedding and penned a heartfelt note. In his caption, he reflected on their journey together, writing, "Two years, a lifetime of memories, and now a little one to share it all with. Through the highs, the lows, the chaos, and the calm in the last two years and the 11 years of growing up together - one thing has never changed, us… My forever partner, @geet__o. Cheers to love that only grows stronger!"

Ritesh and Geetansha tied the knot on March 7, 2023. Geetansha hails from Lucknow, and the couple welcomed their baby boy, Aryan, in December 2023. The anniversary post was filled with love, celebrating their bond and their new journey as parents.

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, appreciating the Shark's heartfelt words. One user wrote, "Most humble shark I ever seen.. inspiration of every genz entrepreneur." One entrepreneur who appeared on Shark Tank India 4 and secured a deal from Agarwal wrote, "Super lovely pics :) wishing you many more years of Joy & happiness."

Talking about Shark Tank India 4, the other panelists are- Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aman Gupta, Co Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle, Anupam Mittal, Founder and Director, Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, Co Founder and CEO, Lenskart, Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO, Inshorts, and Kunal Bahl, Co-founder, Titan Capital and Snapdeal and Promoter, Unicommerce.