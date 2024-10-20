Karwa Chauth 2024: INSIDE Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput, Maheep Kapoor and more’s celebration at Sunita Kapoor’s home

Despite their busy schedules, Bollywood wives always celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth together at Sunita Kapoor's residence. Today, Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon took to their Instagram handles and shared inside glimpses from the event, where they were joined by Mira Rajput, Maheep Kapoor, Rima Jain, Bhavna Panday, Geeta Basra, and more.

The festival Karwa Chauth holds immense significance in Indian culture as women fast all day long for the long life of their husbands. Bollywood wives and actresses also celebrate the festival and hold gatherings together at Sunita Kapoor's house for the evening pooja on the day every year. A few minutes ago, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle and shared a video that showcases an inside glimpse into the evening.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Rima Jain, and others are passing their pooja thalis, an important festival ritual. At the end of their video, there is a group photo from the evening, which also included Rima Jain, Armaan Jain's wife, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Kabir Khan's wife, Mini Mathur, Varun Dhawan's mother, Laali Dhawan, and sister-in-law, Jaanvi Dhawan.

The women are color-coordinated in pink or red sarees and look gorgeous on special days. Shilpa wore a red and golden-colored saree, completing her look with a statement necklace, minimal makeup, and open tresses. Geeta Basra and Rima Jain wore red sarees, while Maheep Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor chose pink ethnic outfits.

Advertisement

Apart from Shilpa, Raveena Tandon also shared some inside photos from the event, such as her stunned in an ivory suit-hued ethnic outfit with golden threadwork and a pink dupatta. The actress completed her look with red and golden bangles, jhumkas, and hair tied in a bun adorned with a gajra. She posed for photos with Bhavna, Geeta, and Maheep in other pictures and shared a glimpse of their pooja thali, bangles, and henna-clad hands and feet for the festival.

Before the day, Kriti Kharbanda, Parineeti Chopra, and Kiara Advani were seen landing in Delhi to celebrate Karwa Chauth at their in-law's home.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Fabulous Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and more arrive at Sunita Kapoor’s house for celebration