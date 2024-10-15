Indian Idol 15 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah on judges having different opinions; ‘Vishal is brutally honest’

Indian Idol is all set to launch its 15th season soon. The popular singing reality show has given a platform to thousands of aspiring singers a platform to showcase their talent will be judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah. Ahead of the reality show’s premiere, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah sit with us for an exclusive chat.

Talking to us, Shreya Ghoshal shared how, during the selection process of the singers, the opinions of the judges clash. She tells us, “Bohot alag alag. Mujhe koi bohot pasand aa jayega, aur Vishal bolega, ‘Bilkul theek nahi hain.’ Ye bhi huya hain. (Many times, I really like someone, and Vishal will say, ‘That’s absolutely not right.’ This has happened too.)”

Badshah interrupts and asks, “Abhi tak hota hain ayesa? Mujhe toh lagta hain mere saath hi hota hain, mein dekh raha hota, mereko lagta hain yaar mujhe toh achha lag raha hain,phir ekdum se Vishal sir kahega, ‘Bakwas hain’. (Does this still happen? I feel like it only happens with me. I would be watching, thinking, ‘I really like this,’ and then suddenly Vishal sir will say, ‘It’s rubbish.')”

The Moh Moh Ke Dhage singer continues, “Toh hum kya karte hain, mujhe lagta hain iske aaj, mein na pehle mic le leti hu ki mein pehle bolungi. Nahi toh us bachhe ka na mu utar jata hain bilkul. So, before he takes your case, I will tell you you are good. Uske baad sunao tumhara jo hain. (So what I do now is, I grab the mic first so that I can speak first. Otherwise, the poor kid’s face falls completely. So, before he takes your case, I will tell you that you are good. After that, you can share what you have to say.)”

Then she further adds, “The thing is Vishal is brutally honest, which is needed. Music mein honesty nahi hogi na, toh uska wo apne bubble mein reh ke koi fayda nahi. They really need to know, karwa saach toh sunna padhega. (If there’s no honesty in music, then staying in their own bubble is pointless. They really need to hear the harsh truth.)”

“But I know how the place has that energy, it makes you nervous. Itna lamba safar karke koi kaha kaha se aata hain, bus pakadke, phr itna lamba wait, bahar kitni lambi queue hoti hain, phir thake huye, bhuke pet, phir aapka opportunity aaya, aur usme aapko aapka best dena hain, it’s humanly sometimes impossible. Mein toh us daur se bhi guzri hu, so I know that how it is. Phir karwa sach toh sunna hi hain,” says Ghoshal.

(After such a long journey, people come from far and wide, catching buses, waiting for so long, standing in long lines outside. They’re tired, on an empty stomach, and then their opportunity comes, and in that moment, they have to give their best. It’s sometimes humanly impossible. I’ve been through that phase too, so I know how it feels. But still, they have to hear the bitter truth.)

Then she adds that every year, lakhs of people audition for Indian Idol, and they only select a few. She believes that they do it from their heart, and it takes a lot of responsibility. Badshah also adds, "Indian Idol is like the IIT, IIM, AIIMS of singing. Indian Idol khud mein ek religion hain."

Indian Idol 15 will premiere on October 26 and it will air every weekend at 9 PM on Sony TV.

