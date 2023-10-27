Indian Idol 14 EXCLUSIVE: Shreya Ghosal, Kumar Sanu praise visually challenged contestant Menuka Poudel

Indian Idol Season 14 will premiere the grand ‘Griha Pravesh’ episodes where the Top 15 contestants will impress one and all with their singing talent. Making the evening a grand affair, joining the esteemed judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani will be eminent names from the entertainment and music industry like Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Richa Sharma, Abhijeet Sawant.

Menuka Poudel's performance impresses judges:

Menuka Poudel charmed the judges and even made them emotional during the audition round. Not only this, her virality grew even more after being on the show. During the ‘Griha Pravesh’ episode, Menuka will be seen giving a wonderful performance on the song ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ compelling the judges to give a standing ovation. Praising her performance, judge Shreya Ghoshal says, “Your previous performance was magical and this time as well, it’s the same. I feel your voice itself is ‘Satyam, Shivam Sundaram.”

Agreeing with Shreya, special guest Richa Sharma says, “I agree with every word Shreya has said, your voice is truly ‘Satya, Shivam, Sundaram.’ Your performance was speechless.”

Indian Idol Season 14 judge Kumar Sanu says, “Listening to your voice, I feel that the world is not dependent on hope but music.”

Making the moment memorable, Richa Sharma and Menuka Poudel will make everyone emotional on set by singing ‘Mere Maula Karam Ho Karam.’

More about the Griha Pravesh episode:

Also, Indian Idol Season 14's Griha Pravesh episode will be graced by the judge and contestants of the upcoming dance reality show. Yes, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 judge Arshad Warsi and celeb contestants Sreerama Chandra and Shoaib Ibrahim will make a special appearance on the singing reality show to promote their show.

About Indian Idol 14:

After several auditions, the talented singers from different cities of India were selected as the top 15 contestants of Indian Idol 14. These contestants are Menuka Poudel, Maithili Shome, Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, Anjana Padmanabhan, Utkarsh Wankhede, Ananya Pal, Dipan Mitra, Mahima Bhattacharjee, Piyush Panwar, Surender Kumar, Vaibhav Gupta, Muskan Srivastava, Adya Mishra, Gayathry Rajiv, and Obom Tangu. Hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala, Indian Idol Season 14, premiered on October 14.

