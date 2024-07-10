Arti Singh struggles to learn Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba hook step until OG Caesar Gonsalves trains her; WATCH

Arti Singh is a fitness freak and barely misses her gym session. However, this time, she shared a video giving insight into her struggles learning the viral Tauba Tauba hook step performed by Vicky Kaushal.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame is seen taking tips from the social media videos. Meanwhile, Caesar Gonsalves arrives and emerges as her savior. The celebrity choreographer makes her learn the steps in the gym, letting her crack the viral dance move.

Arti Singh learns Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba step

In the video posted by Arti Singh on her Instagram, the Waaris actor initially tries to learn the viral Tauba Tauba hook step from the online videos. She pays attention, particularly to the footwork, and feels elated after feeling that she has mastered the step. However, the Bigg Boss 13 star soon realizes it to be more complicated than it appears.

As she practices in the gym with others, Caesar Gonsalves shows up as her savior and teaches the steps. Arti Singh seemed to have fun while taking lessons from the OG choreographer. Dropping the video, she writes, "Tryin our best .. phir the man behind the song himself came to tell us the actual step. Daya aagayi bachon pr still dint get it. thank u @caesar2373."

Have a look at the video here:

For the uninitiated, the Tauba Tauba song from the Bad Newz film features Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. The heartthrob actor is seen doing the hook step with ease, making it go viral on social media platforms.

Fans' reaction to Arti Singh's video

After Arti Singh posted the clip, Jay Bhanushali left a hilarious comment. He wrote, "Bhaiyon koi dhakka mukki nahi karega sabko mauka milega shuru hojao (Guys, there will be no pushing, everyone will get a chance, get started)."

One of the fans commented, "You are too good @artisingh5." Another user mentioned "Nyc."

Speaking of Arti's professional front, the actor is best known for her performance in Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay, and Waaris. She rose to popularity with her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

