India's Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor reveals what her dream was when she started to work; praises contestant

India's Best Dancer Season 4 is back with a bang. In the audition episodes, a trained classical dancer from Islampur, Siliguri, will be seen impressing judge Karisma Kapoor. 20-year-old Sushmita Mistry will captivate the judges with her performance. The unique aspect of her performance was that she blended two completely different styles - Kathak and Waacking, which made her stand out.

After watching her amazing performance, Karisma Kapoor praised the contestant and revealed what her dreams were when she started working in the industry.

What was Karisma Kapoor's dream when she started work?

Commenting on Sushmita Mistry's performance, judge Karisma Kapoor said, "Sushmita, your performance was extremely graceful and so beautiful. Your expressions were always on point. When I was young and I first started working in the industry, my dream was also to make my mother proud someday. You put your heart and soul into the performance today, and that was very evident to the audience."

Watch India's Best Dancer 4 Promo here-

Belonging to a humble background, contestant Sushmita Mistry's passion for dance was ignited when she won a fridge at a dance competition as a child. Seeing the happiness on her mother's face after winning the prize, Sushmita decided to make dance her passion. Now, with her participation in India’s Best Dancer 4, she wants to bring home the trophy for her mother.

Apart from her exceptional dancing skills, the strong bond that Sushmita shares with her mother won the hearts of the judges as well as the audience. On India's Best Dancer 4 stage, Sushmita stunned judges with her performance to the song, San Sanana from Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan's movie, Asoka.

About India's Best Dancer 4:

With Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur joining the judges’ panel, the audition round of India's Best Dancer 4 will present some exceptional dance talent nationwide. India's Best Dancer Season 4 will premiere on July 13 and air every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM.

