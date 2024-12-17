'It didn't work out:' Mahira Khan talks about being offered Heeramandi 15 years ago; recalls first meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mahira Khan is not only a popular name in Pakistan but also in India. In a recent podcast, she revealed a notable opportunity that came her way: an offer from the esteemed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to star in Heeramandi. Mahira expressed that she would prefer to keep the details private, yet she opened up about an incident, mentioning that the filmmaker himself said he originally wanted to cast her and Fawad Khan for the series.

Talking to BBC Asian Network, the Humsafar actress revealed that she received the offer for the series years ago, back when she wasn’t even an actor. After expressing admiration for maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s works, Mahira shared, "I had gone to my friend's wedding. She was getting married to an Indian guy. We were in Bombay, and he [Bhansali] was looking for a Pakistani actress. Shoutout to Moin Beg, who came up with this concept. He was in Pakistan."

She further added, "He was sitting with Rizwan Beg, a designer. They were discussing that they hadn’t been able to find a girl. So, my friend Sharmeen, who ordered her joda from Rizwan, said, 'Have you seen Mahira? She is a VJ on television.'” Mahira revealed that they took her to the studio for the meeting without letting her know in advance.

Mahira went on to share that she was dressed in an old, simple white salwar kameez, and in the studio, she was told about her meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress recalled that while she was in Mumbai, the filmmaker wasn’t in town. A few days later, when Bhansali returned and they had a meeting, he asked her to remove her lipstick. Further, Bhansali spoke about Heeramandi, but ultimately, things didn’t work out.

In the same podcast, the Pakistani actress recounted that she was asked not to tell him that she was married. Mahira stated, "I told Moin Beg that I want Sanjay Leela Bhansali's number because I want to tell him that I’m married. He asked why? I said, because this is the dream. I wanted to be an actor all my life, and I can’t start it with a lie."

