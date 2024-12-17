Raees actress Mahira Khan thought her career was over after pics with Ranbir Kapoor went viral; 'I wouldn’t get out of the bed'

When photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan smoking in New York went viral, the actress faced intense criticism over her outfit, smoking, and rumored relationship with Ranbir. The backlash was overwhelming, prompting her to apologize. In a recent revelation, Mahira shared how those viral pictures made her think her career had ended. She admitted that the fallout left her so shaken, she couldn't bring herself to leave her bed for days.

Mahira Khan recently opened up about the emotional impact of the viral photos of her smoking with Ranbir Kapoor, which profoundly affected both her personal and professional life. In a candid conversation with the BBC Asian Network, she recalled reading an article that described her rise to fame in Pakistan and speculated about her downfall after the photos went viral.

The article left her questioning her future. She said, "I remember reading it and thinking, ‘Is my career over?’" But despite the doubt, the Raees actress pushed herself to stay strong. She shared how the incident left her devastated, unable to get out of bed, crying daily, and struggling with the consequences both professionally and personally.

"I wouldn’t get out of the bed, I was crying daily, it affected my professional and personal life. Lots happened on my personal side,” she said.

Despite the emotional turmoil, Mahira remained strong and resilient. She shared that she made personal choices that were right for her and her child. On the professional front, she chose silence, understanding that speaking out at that time wouldn't help. The actress also revealed that during this difficult period, many brands stood by her, offering their full support.

Mahira Khan further reflected on the rollercoaster of her life, describing it as a 'crazy ride'. She acknowledged that her audience had been with her through every high and low, from her divorce and becoming a mother to navigating singlehood and dealing with the fallout from the viral photos.

She also mentioned facing a ban in another country, calling it an insane journey filled with both tough and amazing moments. However, she admitted that there were even more challenging times she chose not to share publicly.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan were first spotted together at an event in Dubai, which quickly fueled rumors of a blossoming romance between the two. The speculation reached new heights when photos of them relaxing together in New York surfaced in 2017, igniting even more gossip and intrigue.

