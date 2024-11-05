Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees co-star Mahira Khan recreates Asin's iconic dialogue from Ghajini, fans can’t stop laughing: WATCH

Those who have been scrolling through Instagram lately would be aware of the new trend that taking social media by storm. Currently, people online are obsessed with Indian actress Asin’s iconic scene from the movie Ghajini. Well, not just social media junkies and content creators, even Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is loving this new viral audio. Hence, she decided to use it in a reel that was recently dropped online.

Popular journalist Haroon Rashid took to his social media and shared a video with Mahira Khan. In the clip, both of them can be seen performing the ‘Maine kaha please, usne kaha no’ video from Aamir Khan and Asin starrer movie Ghajini. The video of made from the point of video of the journo who was requesting the Raees actress to make a video with him.

After multiple failed attempts at convincing her to shoot the clip, she finally agreed and created this bomb that left people ROFL. Captioning the clip, he penned, “I never thought hopping on one leg would actually work.”

Take a look:

The internet couldn't hold their laughter while watching the video. Here's how people reacted:

For those who still don’t get the context of the hilarious audio from Ghajini, let me explain. It’s from the epic scene in which Asin’s character Kalpana explains to Aamir Khan’s character Sachin Chauhan how a business tycoon Sanjay Singhania pleaded with her to fall for her and be in a relationship with her. At this point, she was unaware that Sachin and Sanjay are the same person and she is actually telling this fake story to him about him. Gotcha? If not, how about watching the movie again?

Coming back to Mahira, she is a popular figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Back in 2017, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia’s action film, Raees. The audience loved to watch SRK and Mahira’s chemistry on the big screen. But after the movie, she didn’t get a chance to work in Bollywood again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s actioner King along with his daughter Suhana Khan. The movie also stars Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

