Jafaa PROMO: Andaleeb and Numair befriend each other; Zara and Hassan's marriage to face huge turmoil

Pakistani dramas and serials have been extremely popular among the Indian audience. Jafaa is one such show that has kept the audience hooked. Apart from the engaging plot and strong characters, it's the intensity of the drama that has been doing magic. Recently, makers have released a new promo.

As per the new promo, Andaleeb and her husband, Numair, seem to get along together by becoming friends. The clip starts with the duo befriending each other and then it transitions to a moment when Andaleeb says, “Aapki ammi mujhe kabhi muaaf nahi karengi (Your mother will never forgive me).”

Numair replies, “Main unke kehne pe shaadi toh kar sakta hun lekin apni biwi ke saath jyaadti nahi (I can marry her if she says so but I cannot be cruel to my wife).” As they have a heartfelt conversation, Numair praises his wife.

Another segment of the promo focuses on Zara and her husband, Hassan. We hear Zara saying, “Main soch bhi nahi sakti thi ki tum mujh se iss tarah pesh aaoge. Tumhare gather tumhari ammi ko aise treat karte the? (I could never have imagined that you would treat me like this. Your friends used to treat your mother like this).”

Makers have captioned the post, “Watch The New Episode Of #Jafaa Tonight At 8 PM Only On #HUMTV.”

Have a look at the promo here:

Written by the talented Samira Fazal and directed by the renowned Danish Nawaz, Jafaa features an ensemble cast. It stars Mawra Hocane, Sehar Khan, Mohib Mirza, and Usman Mukhtar in lead roles. The drama delves into themes of love, sacrifice, and resilience, intricately woven against the backdrop of familial expectations and societal pressures.

It is a story of two cousins who experience different phases of emotions and mental struggle in their marriage. Their relationships face trials and tribulations, showcasing a captivating narrative. Produced by the esteemed Momina Duraid Productions, Jafaa is currently the talk of the town.

