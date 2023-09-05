Judaiyaan: Bigg Boss OTT 2 stars Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar's new song teaser out; Here are hits and misses

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has proved to be one of the standout seasons of Bigg Boss. This time around, there were many bonds forged but the most unique connection was the one between Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar. Affectionately known as #AbhiYa, their fans and supporters eagerly follow their personal and professional updates, making this hashtag a constant trend on social media. Even during their time in the Bigg Boss house, Jiya openly shared her feelings for Abhishek. Now, the duo has joined forces for a music video, unveiling the teaser today. Here's a sneak peek and review of this upcoming number.

Hits from Judaiyaan teaser

AbhiYa, the beloved Bigg Boss duo, is ready to drop their first music collaboration following their memorable stint in the Bigg Boss house. Today, the duo unveiled their teaser, offering a glimpse into their upcoming song.

The Choice of Enchanting Locations

AbhiYa has selected captivating locations for their upcoming song, each exuding a sense of wonder and love. The teaser offers glimpses of various locations that seem to overflow with the essence of romance, captivating viewers with their charming vistas.

Abhishek and Jiya's Chemistry

Abhishek and Jiya's magnetic chemistry has their devoted AbhiYa fans thrilled as they witness their favorite duo in a music video for the very first time. The anticipation among fans is palpable as they eagerly await the music's release. In fact, AbhiYa fans are even placing bets on this music video becoming a standout hit of the year.

Music and Lyrics

The teaser for Judaiyaan presents a unique yet heart-touching glimpse into this sad love story. This melancholic love story video has already begun to capture the affection of fans, owing to its distinct musical composition. With the release on the horizon, there's a strong possibility that this song could shatter records, leaving AbhiYa fans singing along to this sensational tune.

Shortcomings in the 'Judaiyaan' Teaser

The lone drawback spotted in the 'Judaiyaan' teaser is that it's merely a teaser, leaving fans yearning for the full song.

Netizens react

Netizens wasted no time in responding to the teaser of this incredible song. Some of the comments include, “Wishing it becomes a chartbuster song...you deserve it,” “Wow, this teaser alone is amazing; the full song will surely be a hit,” “This is what we call perfection,” “No gimmicks, no copies, no remakes, just pure melody,” and “Abhi and Jiya's chemistry is so genuine and organic due to their real-life bond...can't wait to see their beautiful chemistry in the music video...we want more projects with them together.”

Not only fans but also singer Tony Kakkar couldn't resist commenting on the teaser, stating, “Tum star ho bro (You are a star, bro.)”

For those unaware, the much-anticipated AbhiYa song is set to release on September 8th.

