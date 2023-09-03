Judaiyaan song: Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar treat fans with first look

One of the most memorable bonds in Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year has been Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar's relationship. Fans of the two social media personalities call them #AbhiYa and always eagerly wait for updates on their personal and professional front. The hashtag continues trending on social media. While being locked inside the Bigg Boss house, Jiya also expressed his feelings for Abhishek. Even after their stint in Bigg Boss, their fans are eagerly waiting to see them reunite. And it seems, they finally got good news as the two collaborated for a music video.

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar drop poster of their new songs

Just an hour back, Abhishek Malhan dropped the poster of their song, titled, Judaiyaan. The poster features the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants in a very sweet pose. Jiya hugs Abhishek and flaunts a smile, while Abhishek looks at Jiya in an adorable way. The poster is uploaded on Abhishek's social media account with the caption, "#The most heart-touching song of the year is dropping soon. Get ready for “Judaiyaan” Stay tuned !! #Judaiyaan Teaser Out on 5th September at 11 a.m. exclusively on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel"

Check out Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar's song poster here:

Judaiyaan is sung and penned by Tanveer Evan, and Rajat Nagpal composed the music. The teaser will drop on 5th September.

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to the poster of Judaiyaan, Manisha Rani commented, "Waah." Fans expressed their excitement seeing the two together. One user wrote, "Gonna break all records fs!" Another commented, "Dono cute lag the." Some also commented that he should have worked with Manisha Rani instead. They wrote, "Manisha k saath jyada accha hota." Others dropped their best wishes and luck for the duo.

For the unversed, Abhishek ended up as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2, with Elvish Yadav as the winner. Jiya's journey was cut short before the Grand Finale, but she had a memorable stint indeed. It will be a treat for the fans to watch the two come together for Judaiyaan. This is their first project together after coming out of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

