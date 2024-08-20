Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Is Adeel regretting not marrying Sharjeena after seeing her with Mustafa?

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is getting more interesting and engaging. While Sharjeena and Mustafa's onscreen chemistry is already inviting viewers, the current track of the serial is no less dramatic. The makers have now posted a new promo, teasing more melodrama. Since Adeel and Rubab will now stay at the same house, the former will be confronting Sharjeena about her decision to get married to Mustafa, who possesses a personality totally opposite to hers.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Adeel is seen talking to Sharjeena. He tells her, "Mustafa aur tumharai koi compatibility nahi hai. Yakeenan iss rishte mein usko apnaane mein tumne bahut se compromises kiye hain (There is no compatibility between you and Mustafa. You have surely made many compromises in accepting him in this relationship)."

Replying back, she says, "Compatibility ka asal matlab mujhe Mustafa ke saath zindagi guzaar ke samajh aaya hai (I have understood the true meaning of compatibility after spending my life with Mustafa)." In the latter segment of the promo, Rubab is seen complaining to Adeel about how he gets upset seeing Mustafa and Sharjeena together as a couple.

Later, in one of the scenes, the lead couple is seen talking to each other. Sharjeena tells her husband, "Koi tumhe inferior feel karaye, tumhe disrespect kare, mujh se bardaasht nahi hota (If someone makes you feel inferior or disrespects you, I can't tolerate it)." Lastly, apparently expressing a repenting emotion, Adeel is heard saying, "Zindagi mein agar paisa Rubab jitna Sharjeena jaisi life partner hoti toh zindagi jannat hoti (If there was as much money and Rubab in life and a life partner like Sharjeena, then life would have been heaven)."

Take a look at the promo here:

For those unfamiliar, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa in lead roles. The drama also features Javed Sheikh, Maya Khan, Naeema Butt, Bushra Ansari, Emmad Irfani, and Tauseeq Haider. This show explores the idea of how two opposites get married and fall in love with each other. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum airs a new episode every Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM on ARY Digital.

