THROWBACK: When Hania Aamir showcased her energetic moves while dancing to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu

Hania Aamir is one of the most popular Pakistani actresses who enjoys a massive fan following in India as well. While her dramas and serials are already making her garner critical acclaim, she treats fans by maintaining an active social media presence.

One of her videos went viral on the internet, wherein she was seen dancing to the Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli's RRR. Her energetic moves grabbed attention, and the actress looked beautiful in a sharara outfit.

The video showed Hania Aamir dressed elegantly. She wore a golden Sharara and paired it with white sneakers while she grooved on the dance floor. In the clip, the Mere Humsafar actress and her partner were seen performing before the guests at a gathering. Reportedly, the event was said to be a wedding function. Besides her energetic moves, Hania was also seen doing the hook step of the song.

However, it was not only Naatu Naatu to which she grooved, but the Pakistani actress set the stage on fire with her moves as she danced to songs like Bijlee Bijlee, Current Laga Re, Koi Mil Gaya, and many others. After the video went viral on social media, several praised her dancing skills. Hania Aamir's fans in India were elated to watch her enjoying the Indian songs to the core.

Take a look at the video here:

Naatu Naatu became an instant hit among the people when it was released. Belonging to the stupendously successful film RRR ft Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the track has shattered several geographical barriers and won big at the international platforms. It has received the Golden Globe Award, and Naatu Naatu scripted another history when it was given the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Coming to Hania Aamir, some of her well-known dramas are Mere Humsafar, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Ishqiya. Currently, she is seen opposite Fahad Mustafa in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. The duo's onscreen chemistry is being praised by many and is one of the key success factors for the serial. It also features Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Emmad Irfani, Maya Khan, Naeema Butt, and Tauseeq Haider.

