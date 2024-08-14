Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Adeel confronts Sharjeena and questions her decision to marry Mustafa

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is getting more engaging and captivating with each passing episode. The Pakistani serial has been receiving positive responses from viewers and has so far aired 12 episodes. Whether Sharjeena's marriage to Mustafa or Adeel's nature of not valuing things until they are pricey, the show promises much drama. Now, the makers have released a promo for the upcoming episode, teasing more melodrama and an emotional narrative.

The latest promo of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opens up with Sharjeena hugging her husband, Mustafa. The latter is heard saying, "Achha laga aise muskuraate huye dekh kar. Aise hi hasti rehti ho na toh bahut pyaari lagti ho (It is always relieving to see you smiling like this. When you laugh, you look very cute)."

The next moment, Adeel's wife talks to Sharjeena and says, "Kahin aisa toh nahin hai ki that you are married because Adeel ne tumse mangni tod kar mujh se shaadi kar li (Is it not that you are married because Adeel broke his engagement with you and married me)." Further, Mustafa and Sharjeena discuss the ongoing situation in their house. Meanwhile, his mother remarks, "Bas allah ka bahut shukar hai ki Allah ne humein Adeel jaisa beta diya hai. Heera hai heera (We are grateful to Allah that he has given us a son like Adeel. He is a diamond)."

Later, Adeel comes to Sharjeena and questions her decision to get married to Mustafa. He asks her, "Sirf mere ek faisle ki wajah se tumne itna bada kadam utha liya. Ek mis match shaadi Mustafa se? (Just because of my one decision, you took such a big step. A miss-match marriage with Mustafa?)."

Take a look at the promo here:

For those who are unknown, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa in lead roles. The drama also features Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Emmad Irfani, Maya Khan, Naeema Butt, and Tauseeq Haider. It emphasizes that perfection in a relationship doesn't come from two similar people being together but from opposites completing each other.

