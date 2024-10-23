Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Mustafa worried about Sharjeena's deteriorating health; will she and their baby survive?

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is one of the most trending Pakistani dramas that has kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, the show has gained much popularity. In the new promo for the upcoming episode, Sharjeena is admitted to the hospital after her health deteriorates, while Mustafa is worried about her condition. The latter realizes how he has been avoidant of his wife's needs.

The promo starts with Mustafa successfully cracking a meeting and securing a huge investment for his gaming company. On his way home, Mustafa mentions that he will bring his baby home from the hospital in a car. After a while, when he reaches home, Mustafa finds Sharjeena fainted and lying on the floor. After she is admitted to the hospital, he asks the doctor to save her.

But the doctor says, "I'm sorry to say..." and then the promo transitions to a scene wherein Mustafa tries to wake Sharjeena. He says, "Dekho, tumne waada kiya tha mujh se ki tum aakhiri saans tak mera saath dogi. Abhi bura waqt saara guzar gaya. Ab achha waqt aa raha hai toh tum jaa rahi ho" (Look, you promised me that you would stay with me till your last breath. All the bad times are over now. Now the good times are coming and you are leaving).

Lastly, Mustafa's mother also realizes her mistake and explains that she should not have treated Sharjeena well. In the last scene, Mustafa is seen worried and thinking of the current situation. So, now the question is whether Sharjeena will survive or no?

In the last episode, Sharjeena feels dizzy and is in pain due to some pregnancy complications. On the other hand, Mustafa is unable to give her time and rushes to the office without talking to her.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum airs a new episode every Monday and Tuesday on ARY Digital.

