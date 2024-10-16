Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Does Mustafa not want a baby? Adeel feels suspicious about Rubab’s return

The show starring Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, is grabbing the audience's interest with its dramatic twists and turns. The current pregnancy track has an intriguing plot where Sharjeena expects Mustafa to be with her during her pregnancy, while he is busy focusing on earning money and showing little excitement. Meanwhile, the show is also focusing on Adeel and Rubab, with Adeel’s scams being revealed.

In the most recent episode, Adeel takes his parents to Rubab’s home, creating an awkward situation for both his parents and Rubab. This leads to Rubab confronting Adeel, saying, “This is my home, not an old age home.”

Keeping the momentum going, the makers recently released a new promo. It begins with Adeel saying, “Rubab ka wapas aajana apne accounts freeze kar dena, bina wajah nahi ho sakta.” (Rubab’s sudden return and freezing of the accounts can’t be without a reason). In contrast, Rubab is shown in action mode, and we hear her saying to Adeel, “Tum kyu itna pareshan ho rahe ho? Why are you getting so hyper?”

The promo also shows Adeel’s mother questioning him for cheating and making them homeless at their age. In response, Adeel says, “Mein already bohot pareshan hoon, aur aapki yeh baatein mujhe mazeed tension de rahi hain.” (I am already stressed, and your words are giving me even more tension).

The KMKT promo also focuses on Mustafa and Sharjeena, who are experiencing new changes in their life as they prepare to welcome a new member to their family. In one scene, Mustafa states, “Baccha sirf paida karna nahi hota hai, yeh haalat hain humare bache rakhne wale.” (Having a child is not just about giving birth. Are we in the right circumstances to raise a child?). This statement upsets Sharjeena, leading her to confront Mustafa, saying, “Keh do bacha nahi chahiye.” (Say that you don’t want the baby), to which Mustafa firmly responds, “Haan, nahi chahiye.” (Yes, I don’t want it).

With the growing tension between Sharjeena and Mustafa, and Rubab getting back in action, it will be interesting to see how these four lives take an unexpected turn.

