Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Mustafa no longer loves Sharjeena? Rubab furious over Adeel bringing his parents home

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, is getting interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show has kept the audience hooked. While Sharjeena is pregnant and expects Mustafa to be with her, the latter is focusing only on earning more money. The channel has recently released a promo, giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode promising major drama. Rubab is back in action, creating a chaotic and tense environment.

The promo opens up with Sharjeena writing a note to Mustafa and we can hear her saying, "Kitne badal gaye ho Mustafa. Tumhe mujhse mohabbat hi nahi rahi. Baaki bacha hai toh bas paisa kamane ki dhun." (How much you have changed, Mustafa. You no longer love me. All that is left is the fad to earn money).

On the other hand, Rubab's father exposes Adeel, and Rubab gets furious over the scams conducted by her company. Her father says, "Tumhe sone ki chidiya samjha. Chhota aadmi humesha chhota hi rehta hai. Usne tumse hi tumhare paiso ke wajah se ki thi." (He thought of you as a golden bird. A small man always remains small. He married you only because of your money).

Meanwhile, the promo shows how Adeel manages to convince his parents to sell their house. After selling the house, Adeel brings his father and mother to Rubab's house. This act irks her, and she expresses unwillingness to keep them in her house. Not only this, but Adeel's parents are also surprised about staying at their daughter-in-law's house.

Talking to Adeel, Rubab says, "Tumhare abba ki jab tabiyat kharab huyi thi na toh kuch din reh kar aayi thi main wahan par. Iska matlab ab tumhare parents ko mai saari zindagi ke liye adopt kar lu?" (When your father's health deteriorated, I stayed there for a few days. This means that now I will adopt your parents for my whole life?) "This is my home, not an old age home."

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum airs every Monday and Tuesday on ARY Digital.



