Karan Kundrra asks his mom about childhood crush, her SAVAGE response had girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash in stitches

Karan Kundrra shares a friendly relationship with his mother Suneeta. The actor dared to ask his mom about her childhood crush. She had given such a savage response that left his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash in splits.

Karan Kundrra had taken to his Instagram handle to post a string of pictures with his mom. In the caption, he mentioned, "Mummy se unke childhood crush ke baare mein pooch liya… mummy kehti.. “Marr Gaya” maa kassam savage mummy!!" (I asked my mom about her childhood crush and she said he is no more. I swear on my mother, she is savage.)

Tejasswi Prakash took to the comment section to write, "lol… too good" attached with an array of laughter emojis. He replied to her by saying, "tejasswiprakash offcourse you’ll love it #savage."

Well, talking about the Kitani Mohabbat Hai stars mom, she is reportedly a Malyali. Karan is very close to his mom and the above pictures are proof of the same. She looked radiant in a grey saree, sindoor, traditional jewellery and gajra. The actor never misses an opportunity to post unseen pictures with his mom. Earlier, during an interview with Etimes, he had revealed that he was quite close to his family.

"I have one sister in Toronto, one in the US, the other one is in Goa. We are a very close knit family, but meeting together or coming together under one roof at the same time is difficult. Everyone has their own families, business, careers and obligations", the Bigg Boss 15 star had said.

Tejasswi is also close to Karan's parents. The couple had met in the Bigg Boss 15 house. A while back, he took to his Instagram stories to post a mushy video. The duo were seen posing for the camera, as they were watching TV.

Suddenly, the Gumraah- End Of Innocence host leaned to give a kiss on the cheeks of the Naagin 6 actress. She looked surprised, towards the end of the video, but it seemed like her Sunday was done right.







