From Karan Kundrra to Rupali Ganguly: TV actors who charge hefty fees per episode

The earnings of TV celebrities have always been the talk of the town. In India, television serials enjoy a huge popularity and with each passing day, TV stars like Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, and Rupali Ganguly popularly known as Anupamaa have become household names. These Stars demand lakhs of rupees per episode.

Even though they are often referred to as TV actors or associated with the small screen, the television industry is known for compensating its actors generously.

Top 9 highest-paid TV actors

Below are some of the highest-paid TV actors and actresses you’ll be surprised to know.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, popularly known as Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa from Anupamaa, is one of the top highest-earning actresses in the TV industry. She reportedly charges a hefty sum of Rs 3 lakh per episode in the famous serial Anupamaa. The show has also been ruling the TRP charts for quite a long time now.

2. Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi, a renowned actor in Indian television famous for portraying Jethalal in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, commenced his acting journey in the movie Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. Following this, he ventured into numerous theatrical plays and Bollywood films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, One 2 Ka 4, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and many more. According to sources, he earns Rs 1.5 - 2 lakh for every episode he appears in. He has won several awards for his role as Jethalal and altogether has a separate and strong fan base.

3. Tejasswi Prakash

After winning Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi was seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 opposite Simba Nagpal, where she reportedly earned Rs. 2 lakh per episode. The actress was also part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

4. Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra, who is currently seen cooking with his partner Arjun Bijlani in Laughter Chefs, charged around Rs 3 lakh per episode for his last show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Karan has appeared in several shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, and Dil Hi Toh Hai and has also participated in Bigg Boss 15.

5. Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi made headlines recently after being robbed of 10 lakhs during her trip to Europe. She garnered a massive fan following through her portrayal of Ishita and reportedly earned around Rs 1.5-2 lakhs per episode.

6. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari the renowned name in the television industry and the winner of Bigg Boss season 4 recently revealed in an interview that her fees increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 2.25 lakh per day in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Shweta was last seen in the TV series Main Hoon Aparajita where she played the mother of three daughters. She also participated in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

7. Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda, known for his role in the longest-running Indian television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Dr. Abhimanyu Birla, reportedly pocketed Rs. 3 lakh per episode of the serial. The actor gained popularity through Bepannah.

8. Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya who is currently playing the role of Preeta in the TV show Kundali Bhagya approximately earns a hefty fee of about Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. Recently, the show completed seven years in the industry and the cast had a grand celebration.

9. Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna, famous for portraying Anuj in Anupamaa, is also among the top earners, reportedly making about Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. Gaurav was last seen in shows like C.I.D, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam opposite Yami Gautam.

With that, we are rounding up this elite list of the highest-earning Indian TV actors and actresses. The impressive earnings of these renowned personalities continue to captivate audiences and industry insiders.

With such talented stars in the mix, do you have a favorite television personality among these renowned actors and actresses? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.