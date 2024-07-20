Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get spotted walking hand-in-hand amid breakup rumors; fans react, 'Evil eyes off TejRan'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash always shell out major couple goals. The duo, who fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, has been in a relationship for three years. TejRan fans do not just love their bonding together, but their chemistry always makes us scream, "Humko pyaar hua puri hui dua." A video has been circulating on social media where Karan, like a good boyfriend, is holding Tejasswi's hands and waist and escorting her to the car.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash's romantic walk, holding hands:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash can be seen posing for the paps with a friend. The couple then slowly gets down the slippery steps, holding each other's hands, which is all things love. The actress can be seen blushing; however, she poses with her boyfriend Karan as she rests her hands on his arms. One fan commented, "Evil eyes off my babies," while another one wrote, "Thu thu thu," which is done to wade off evil spirits, as per traditions.

Take a look at the video:

Talking about the Naagin 6 actress, she loves to rock in white. Even though she loves wearing varied colored outfits as per the occasion, Tejasswi's impeccable fashion moment in a white pantsuit is all about effortless style. On the other hand, Karan has managed to leave us awestruck in his epic pink jeans and blue shirt. He looked handsome and sexy at the same time.

Advertisement

More about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship:

The Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor hit off with the Swaragini actress instantly, courtesy - Bigg Boss 15. They have been one of the hit couples since then, and fans have been wanting to know about their marriage plans. Karan and Tejasswi make us believe that where true love exists, everything makes sense. Since then, they have become one of the most loved couples on television and are often asked about their wedding plans.

Fans even speculated for the longest time that the duo had called it splits. However, their togetherness reveals that love is in the air.