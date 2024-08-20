WATCH: Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Raksha Bandhan with paparazzi, ties Rakhi in sweet gesture

India marked Raksha Bandhan on August 19, and many well-known celebrities from the television world shared their warm wishes for the special day. While numerous individuals celebrated the festival with their brothers and sisters, Tejasswi Prakash spread the festive joy by tying a Rakhi to a pap. This lovely and thoughtful act was caught on camera, highlighting her sweet bond with them. The video drew attention, showcasing Tejasswi's charm and kindness.

In the video, the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant can also be seen tying Rakhi to the paparazzo. We can hear Tejasswi Prakash saying, "Mera bhai yaha par nahi hai, aap pehle ho jisko main rakhi bandh rahi hoon (My brother is not here, you are the first one to whom I am tying a Rakhi)." The next moment, the paparazzo gave her Rs 500, and she was surprised at such a gesture.

Not only this, the Swaragini actress seemed confuse about who among the sister and brother gets the gift on Raksha Bandhan. Well, she kindly returned the money to him and said, "Main badi hoon na (I'm elder)." The clip has Tejasswi wearing a co-ord set featuring a flowy silhouette. With her hair styled in a high bun, the actress looked simply beautiful.

It has been several months since Tejasswi was last seen on the television screen. Her fans are eagerly awaiting her comeback. However, she made a special appearance on the dating-based reality show Temptation Island alongside Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy. Most recently, she graced one of the episodes of Laughter Chefs to participate in the cooking challenge along with the love of her life.

Tejasswi Prakash began her acting career in 2012 and eventually landed a lead role in the popular drama serial Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Later, she went on to do shows such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. In 2020, the actress stepped out of her comfort zone and participated in reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. Her fanbase grew immensely after Prakash signed the dotted lines for Naagin 6.

