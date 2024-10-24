'Kartik Aaryan ko aadat hai credit...' says Vidya Balan leaving co-star in a state of shock on India's Best Dancer 4's set

India's Best Dancer Season 4 is among the popular dance reality shows on Indian Television screens. In the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer Season 4, celebs Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen as special guests. While having a fun time on the show, Vidya will shock everyone by passing a comment on Kartik.

Sony TV dropped a new promo of India's Best Dancer Season 4 on their official social media handle. In this promo, it can be seen that contestant Akina sets the stage on fire with her sensational performance with Subhranil on Labon Ko song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. Their outstanding performance receives praise from Karisma Kapoor and Terence Lewis and a standing ovation from everyone. Host Jay Bhanushali can be seen adding his fun element after Akina's performance ends.

Akina then asks Kartik Aaryan, "Aap mere sath perform karna chaahoge? (Will you perform with me?)." Kartika agrees and says, "Akina I will perform with you."

Watch India's Best Dancer 4 promo here-

Jay then teases contestant Nepo by saying, "Ab pata chala jab apne credit card pe koi aur shopping karta hai toh kaisa lagta hai? (Now did you understand how it feels when someone else shops on your credit card?)."

Upon hearing this, Vidya Balan revealed, "Maine aisa suna tha ki Kartik ko bhi dusro ke credit card par shopping karna bada acha lagta hai. Mai sirf keh rahi hu (I have heard that even Kartik likes to shop from other people's credit card. I'm just saying)."

This leaves everyone in shock and laughter. After hearing this, Kartik replied, "Mai abhi bhi cash use karta hu (laughs) (I still use cash)." The caption of this promo read, "Akina ki dhuadhaar performance ne sabko chauka diya!"

Judged by Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, India's Best Dancer Season 4's power-packed performances never fail to grab eyeballs. Several talented dancers are seen setting the stage on fire every weekend. Fresh episodes of the popular dance reality show air every Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 PM on Sony TV.

