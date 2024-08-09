Kasautii Zindagii Kay script writer Mahesh Pandey ARRESTED for cheating film producer of Rs 2.65 crore: Report

Mahesh Pandey is a renowned scriptwriter and producer in the Indian TV industry. He has reportedly been arrested for cheating a movie producer of Rs 2.65 crore. Read to learn more about the legal soup he has been in lately.

A report by Times Of India states that the Amboli police have confirmed that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay script writer Mahesh Pandey has been arrested for cheating a film producer to the tune of Rs 2.65 cr.

A senior police officer told the publication, "He was arrested on a complaint filed by one Jatin Sethi who had alleged that he loaned him about Rs 2.65cr and Pandey had promised to return once he gets the money. But he did not even after he had the money. We arrested him, and was at our police station for two days and is now sent to judicial custody."

Now, Jatin Sethi's lawyer, Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, further told the publication that at the behest of his client, FIR bearing no. 0487/2024 was registered by Amboli Police station against Mr. Mahesh Premchand Pandey, his wife, Mrs. Madhu Mahesh Pandey, and other family members under Sections 406 and 420 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, for committing the acts of cheating Sethi. The alleged amount mentioned was Rs. 2,65,00,000 (Rupees Two Crores Sixty-Five Lacs).

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee further mentioned that there was no cooperation as soon as the matter escalated, and hence, Mr. Mahesh Premchand Pandey was arrested by the Mumbai Police on August 5. The report also stated that he is in judicial custody as of now.

To talk more about Mahesh Pandey, his illustrative career spanned many years, and he has contributed significantly to the Indian TV industry. Kasautii Zindagii Kay was an iconic serial that had the stellar cast of Shweta Tiwari essaying Prerna along with Cezanne Khan playing the role of Anurag Basu.

Pandey got a lot of fame with Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was a legendary serial. He had also produced a TV show titled Vidya with Meera Deosthale, which was in his production house name. The industry and his peers stand in shock as Pandey's name has been associated with famous shows.

